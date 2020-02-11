Nipsey Hussle Documentary From Ava DuVernay Coming to Netflix

A Nipsey Hussle documentary is coming and we now know where it’s home will be. According to a report from Deadline, the project — which will be directed and produced by Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay — is coming to Netflix.

Netflix landed the documentary after a major bidding war.

According to the report, the Nipsey documentary cost Netflix in the “high eight figures.”

DuVernay’s last documentary was 13th, a look at race and mass incarceration in the criminal justice system. 13th was released four years ago in 2016.

From the report:

The Reed Hastings-led streamer, home of DuVernay’s acclaimed 2016 documentary 13th, picked up the Nipsey film for high eight figures to beat out some deep-pocketed contenders, I hear. DuVerney will produce and direct the Nipsey film. I also have learned that Nipsey’s estate reached out to the director directly based on their admiration for her work on the likes of 13th and When They See Us.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31 outside of his clothing store — Marathon Clothing — in Los Angeles, California. The rapper was 33 years old. Hussle was recently nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards for his debut studio album “Victory Lap.” Initially, reports claimed that the murder in broad daylight was a result of gang violence, but it was later revealed that it stemmed from a personal issue between Nipsey and the shooter, Eric Holder, who is now in police custody and charged with murder.