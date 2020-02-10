WrestleMania 37 Location Announced

WrestleMania is going to Hollywood. On Monday, February 10, WWE announced that their biggest show of the year will be heading to Los Angeles, California on March 28, 2021.

WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium which is set to be the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Rams. SoFi Stadium is also set to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

“So many of the organizations that came together to attract WrestleMania 37 to Los Angeles were the same ones that worked to bring the Super Bowl to Los Angeles,” John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events, told the Los Angeles Times. “We now regularly host WrestleMania at venues that either hosted the Super Bowl a year or so prior or after and it’s a wonderful opportunity for those regions to build blue prints that they can use for hosting major events such as WrestleMania and the Super Bowl.”

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 37 is going Hollywood! Next year's Showcase of the Immortals is set to take place at @SoFiStadium, and @mckenzienmitch is here with everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/pRazrrIVhm — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020

“This is a great way for our city to show how we are going to be hosting these major events in the future with two areas of influence with downtown around L.A. Live and Staples Center as well as SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood,” said Kathy Schloessman, president of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission. “Our pitch on all of our events from the Super Bowl to WrestleMania is having a two-hub hosting area with Inglewood and downtown, and we’ll see that for the first time at WrestleMania.”

This year, however, WrestleMania 36 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, April 5.