Vanessa Bryant is continuing to mourn the loss of her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The two were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others at the end of January in Calabasas, California.

Since his passing, Vanessa has avoided the spotlight, but she has continued to share her heartfelt thoughts about her two loved ones being gone.

Recently, Vanessa returned to social media to give another emotional statement about Kobe and Gianna’s deaths.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family, and the families of the other 7 victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan — who tragically lost their lives.