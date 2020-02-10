NFL MVP Odds 2020: Opening Lines For Upcoming Season

Super Bowl 54 recently wrapped up, but everyone is already looking ahead to the upcoming 2020-21 NFL regular season. As we continue to anticipate what is to come in the upcoming year, the folks in Las Vegas are here to help us out.

As we relax during a dead spot in the NFL calendar, the folks at BetOnline.ag dropped their opening lines for the NFL MVP.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is topped only by reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, while Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five.

Is your favorite player one of the top candidates?

A full look at the 2020 NFL MVP betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

2020 NFL MVP Betting Odds

Patrick Mahomes 6/1

Lamar Jackson 13/2

Russell Wilson 9/1

Deshaun Watson 12/1

Carson Wentz 18/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Kyler Murray 20/1

Aaron Rodgers 22/1

Drew Brees 22/1

Christian McCaffrey 25/1

Ezekiel Elliott 28/1

Tom Brady 28/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Matt Ryan 33/1

Ben Roethlisberger 40/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 40/1

Kirk Cousins 40/1

Philip Rivers 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Derrick Henry 50/1

Jared Goff 50/1

Josh Allen (QB) 50/1

Matthew Stafford 50/1

Dalvin Cook 66/1

Daniel Jones 66/1

Jameis Winston 66/1

Joe Burrow 66/1

Michael Thomas 66/1

Nick Chubb 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Ryan Tannehill 80/1

Aaron Donald 100/1

Alvin Kamara 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Dwayne Haskins 100/1

Gardner Minshew 100/1

J.J. Watt 100/1

Jacoby Brissett 100/1

Julio Jones 100/1

Justin Herbert 100/1

Mitch Trubisky 100/1

Nick Bosa 100/1

Odell Beckham Jr. 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Saquon Barkley 100/1

T.J. Watt 100/1

Todd Gurley 100/1