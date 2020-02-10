NFL MVP Odds 2020: Opening Lines For Upcoming Season

Super Bowl 54 recently wrapped up, but everyone is already looking ahead to the upcoming 2020-21 NFL regular season. As we continue to anticipate what is to come in the upcoming year, the folks in Las Vegas are here to help us out.

As we relax during a dead spot in the NFL calendar, the folks at BetOnline.ag dropped their opening lines for the NFL MVP.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is topped only by reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, while Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five.

Is your favorite player one of the top candidates?

A full look at the 2020 NFL MVP betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

2020 NFL MVP Betting Odds

Patrick Mahomes                       6/1

Lamar Jackson                         13/2

Russell Wilson                          9/1

Deshaun Watson                       12/1

Carson Wentz                           18/1

Dak Prescott                             18/1

Kyler Murray                              20/1

Aaron Rodgers                          22/1

Drew Brees                               22/1

Christian McCaffrey                   25/1

Ezekiel Elliott                            28/1

Tom Brady                                28/1

Baker Mayfield                          33/1

Matt Ryan                                 33/1

Ben Roethlisberger                    40/1

Jimmy Garoppolo                      40/1

Kirk Cousins                             40/1

Philip Rivers                              40/1

Cam Newton                             50/1

Derrick Henry                            50/1

Jared Goff                                50/1

Josh Allen (QB)                         50/1

Matthew Stafford                      50/1

Dalvin Cook                              66/1

Daniel Jones                             66/1

Jameis Winston                         66/1

Joe Burrow                                66/1

Michael Thomas                        66/1

Nick Chubb                               66/1

Tua Tagovailoa                         66/1

Ryan Tannehill                           80/1

Aaron Donald                            100/1

Alvin Kamara                             100/1

Drew Lock                                100/1

Dwayne Haskins                       100/1

Gardner Minshew                      100/1

J.J. Watt                                   100/1

Jacoby Brissett                         100/1

Julio Jones                               100/1

Justin Herbert                            100/1

Mitch Trubisky                           100/1

Nick Bosa                                 100/1

Odell Beckham Jr.                     100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick                        100/1

Sam Darnold                             100/1

Saquon Barkley                         100/1

T.J. Watt                                   100/1

Todd Gurley                              100/1

