Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 15

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, February 10, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 15 as we continue to roll through February and inch closer to March Madness.

The top nine teams in the country remained unchanged, with Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State, and Louisville in the top five.

However, there were sure to be some shakeups after No. 13 West Virginia, No. 14 Oregon, No. 17 Iowa, No. 19 Butler, No. 20 Illinois, No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona all lost last week, while No. 10 Villanova, No. 16 Michigan State and No. 18 LSU each lost twice.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 15 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 15

Baylor Gonzaga Kansas San Diego State Louisville Dayton Duke Florida State Maryland Seton Hall Auburn Kentucky Penn State West Virginia Villanova Colorado Oregon Marquette Butler Houston Iowa Illinois Creighton Texas Tech LSU

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.