NFL Free Agency: Philip Rivers, Chargers Agree to Part Ways

The 2020 NFL Free Agency period could shake up the entire league. On Monday, February 10, quarterback Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have mutually agreed to part ways. Rivers will now be a free agent and will resume his career elsewhere.

“After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties,” said General Manager Tom Telesco in a statement from the team. “As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.

“We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020.

“I’ve said before that Philip can still compete at a top-starter level and, in a perfect world, number 17 is your quarterback forever. Obviously, we live in an imperfect world where the only constant is change. I think Philip’s tremendous perspective, both when it comes to football and when it comes to life, helped lend clarity to a very complex situation.”

Rivers was with the Chargers for 16 years.

“I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years,” said Rivers. “In anything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful.

“I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games. We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward. apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>I’m not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next.” During his career with the Chargers, Rivers through for 59,271 yards, 397 touchdowns, and 198 interceptions. It will be interesting to see where Rivers’ career takes him next.