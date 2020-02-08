Los Angeles Wildcats vs Houston Roughnecks Live Stream: Watch XFL Online

The Los Angeles Wildcats vs Houston Roughnecks serves as a nightcap on the opening day of the 2020 XFL season. The game — which is the second of a Saturday, February 8 doubleheader — takes place at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas live on FOX.

The coaching matchup is an interesting clash, with Houston’s Jon Jones bringing his high-powered, fast-paced offense to the Roughnecks and Los Angeles relying on Winston Moss’s defensive mindset — which included serving as assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Green Bay Packers during six NFC North titles and a Super Bowl XLV championship.

The Roughnecks enter the game as 5.5-point favorites over Los Angeles.

How can you tune in to the second game of the 2020 XFL season?

All of the information you need to catch the action can be seen below.

Los Angeles Wildcats vs Houston Roughnecks Viewing Information

Event: Los Angeles Wildcats vs Houston Roughnecks

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: TDECU Stadium

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: FOX

How To Live Stream XFL Online

You can live stream the XFL on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox Sports 1, along with many other sports channels.

How to Watch XFL Games On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream the XFL on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

