Detraveon Brown is not going to Ole Miss. Despite the pictures. Despite the ceremony he held in front of family and friends. Despite the letter of intent he signed this past Wednesday. Detraveon Brown did not have a scholarship offer from Ole Miss. In fact, according to 247Sports, Ole Miss had rescinded the offer to the wide receiver out of Northport High School in Shreveport.

Communication is key. Brown had thought he had agreed to a verbal offer from Ole Miss but in reality, the school had no paperwork on him. Yet, Brown did have an actual offer from a Division 1 school and still chose to sign the fake letter of intent with Ole Miss. He assumed that based on his communication with the school, he would be attending but wasn’t certain leading up to the ceremony.

His assumptions got him burnt and on the wrong side of a messy situation. Instead of waiting and clearing up any confusion before making an announcement, He went along with the ceremony and sold a narrative that Brown hoped would be worked out in the coming days. So Brown ran with the inaccurate information for the ceremony, answering questions about what he liked about Ole Miss and the SEC. Brown answered so convincingly saying he loved the coaching staff. “They loved me when I got out there. And you know I just fell in love with the town and everything.” Brown was very optimistic about his opportunity to play in one of the best conferences in college football, maybe too optimistic. Brown said the SEC is “ a big stage. But like, I’m built for it. I know I’m built for it. And I know I’m going to be playing big top-notch guys. But I think I’m going to be ready for it.”

This story shows the harsh realities surrounding college football recruiting. This young man had conversations with people at Ole Miss who he deemed to be reliable and trusted the information that they gave him. He learned the hard way that talk is cheap. Even though this situation was embarrassing and unfortunate for Brown, it didn’t end all bad. Brown is not going to Ole Miss but has officially committed to the University of North Texas. The university has confirmed the signing.

Signed, sealed and delivered to Denton✍️ Welcome to the #MeanGreen Family, WR Detraveon Brown (@d1brown_)! Time to make some big-time plays in Denton!#UNTamed20 | #GMG pic.twitter.com/gAZOzhshYo — North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) February 6, 2020

Here’s to hoping that North Texas plays Ole Miss this upcoming football season and Detraveon Brown gets an opportunity to show Ole Miss why they should’ve offered him a real scholarship.