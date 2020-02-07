WATCH: Meek Mill & Justin Timberlake ‘Believe’ Music Video & Lyrics

Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake came together for the new track “Believe” which dropped on Friday, February 7 along with the official visual for the single. It was just one of many star-studded collaborations to release on the day including Justin Bieber and Quavo’s “Intentions” and the Trippe Redd-Young Thug project “Yell Oh.”
Timberlake previously announced that he would be working with Meek Mill in the fall during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more,” Timberlake said at the time. “I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing … I worked with SZA the other day and just worked with Meek Mill. I’m having these experiences that are fueling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, what can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate.”
It’s an inspirational track with the video directed by Maxime Quoilin. On the track, Meek pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and others.
You can check out the new track below.
Meek Mill & Justin Timberlake ‘Believe’ Music Video & Lyrics
[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]
You know I still believe, still believe in you and me
‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep
I can see it like a movie in my dreams
Put my face in the dirt on the ground
Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes
You can break my body
But you can’t lock the soul of a man down
[Verse 1: Meek Mill]
Follow your dreams not your addictions
How we gon’ follow our dreams locked in a prison?
They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness
Deprive me outta my dreams but I’m relentless
I’m with the money ain’t never want attention
So I don’t pay attention to comments and all the mentions
‘Cause they ain’t see my vision
I was washin’ dishes, turn my rags into riches
Glad when it was Christmas
We ain’t even barely at your presence but we was gifted
In a school of failure, we present, perfect attendance
Welfare, baby, we workin’ with what they give us
Made me some commas, judge still gave me a sentence
No period, city girls don’t get scared
When this really real, when your bank account
Twenty mill’ on your house up on the hill and your fam
And the driveway you walk out
And see the grill thing, thank God
You believe, make sure you pray when you kneel, yeah
[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]
You know I still believe, still believe in you and me
‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep
I can see it like a movie in my dreams
Put my face in the dirt on the ground
Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes
You can break my body
But you can’t lock the soul of a man down
[Verse 2: Meek Mill]
Yeah, uh
My bank account, it was on super-zero
Ain’t never panic, I’m a superhero, uh
Target my goals and I’ma shoot the arrow
When God turned the heat up on me, he said “You Di Nero”
Play your part, got some brains like the scarecrow
Let’s play it smart, ’cause we ain’t playin’ checkers
This is chess, play your pawns
Sit back like a king, when they move, make your mark
And never ever let your competition take your heart (Take your heart)
Say I believe in myself
When everybody stop believin’, never leave on yourself
They had my back against the wall, I had to lean on myself
Almost made me put my dreams on the shelf, I’m trippin’ (I’m trippin’)
The laws of attraction, you just think I’m rappin’
I’m just puttin’ out the energy so I can grab it
Everything that’s in my memory that I imagined
It’s finally here, hundred million in a year
[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]
I still believe, still believe in you and me
‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep
I can see it like a movie in my dreams
Put my face in the dirt on the ground
Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes
You can break my body
But you can’t lock the soul of a man down
[Outro: Justin Timberlake & Meek Mill, Both]
As I lay (As I lay) me down to sleep (Down to sleep)
Pray the Lord (Pray) my soul to keep (Soul to keep)
Fallen ones (Fallen ones), rest in peace (R.I.P.)
Please, God, watch over me (Watch over me)
As I lay (As I lay) me down to sleep (Down to sleep)
Pray the Lord (Pray) my soul to keep (My soul to keep)
Fallen ones (Fallen ones), rest in peace (R.I.P.)
Please, God, watch over me