WATCH: Meek Mill & Justin Timberlake ‘Believe’ Music Video & Lyrics

Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake came together for the new track “Believe” which dropped on Friday, February 7 along with the official visual for the single. It was just one of many star-studded collaborations to release on the day including Justin Bieber and Quavo’s “Intentions” and the Trippe Redd-Young Thug project “Yell Oh.”

Timberlake previously announced that he would be working with Meek Mill in the fall during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more,” Timberlake said at the time. “I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing … I worked with SZA the other day and just worked with Meek Mill. I’m having these experiences that are fueling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, what can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate.”

It’s an inspirational track with the video directed by Maxime Quoilin. On the track, Meek pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and others.

You can check out the new track below.

Meek Mill & Justin Timberlake ‘Believe’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

You know I still believe, still believe in you and me

‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep

I can see it like a movie in my dreams

Put my face in the dirt on the ground

Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes

You can break my body

But you can’t lock the soul of a man down

[Verse 1: Meek Mill]

Follow your dreams not your addictions

How we gon’ follow our dreams locked in a prison?

They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness

Deprive me outta my dreams but I’m relentless

I’m with the money ain’t never want attention

So I don’t pay attention to comments and all the mentions

‘Cause they ain’t see my vision

I was washin’ dishes, turn my rags into riches

Glad when it was Christmas

We ain’t even barely at your presence but we was gifted

In a school of failure, we present, perfect attendance

Welfare, baby, we workin’ with what they give us

Made me some commas, judge still gave me a sentence

No period, city girls don’t get scared

When this really real, when your bank account

Twenty mill’ on your house up on the hill and your fam

And the driveway you walk out

And see the grill thing, thank God

You believe, make sure you pray when you kneel, yeah

[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

You know I still believe, still believe in you and me

‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep

I can see it like a movie in my dreams

Put my face in the dirt on the ground

Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes

You can break my body

But you can’t lock the soul of a man down

[Verse 2: Meek Mill]

Yeah, uh

My bank account, it was on super-zero

Ain’t never panic, I’m a superhero, uh

Target my goals and I’ma shoot the arrow

When God turned the heat up on me, he said “You Di Nero”

Play your part, got some brains like the scarecrow

Let’s play it smart, ’cause we ain’t playin’ checkers

This is chess, play your pawns

Sit back like a king, when they move, make your mark

And never ever let your competition take your heart (Take your heart)

Say I believe in myself

When everybody stop believin’, never leave on yourself

They had my back against the wall, I had to lean on myself

Almost made me put my dreams on the shelf, I’m trippin’ (I’m trippin’)

The laws of attraction, you just think I’m rappin’

I’m just puttin’ out the energy so I can grab it

Everything that’s in my memory that I imagined

It’s finally here, hundred million in a year

[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

I still believe, still believe in you and me

‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep

I can see it like a movie in my dreams

Put my face in the dirt on the ground

Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes

You can break my body

But you can’t lock the soul of a man down

[Outro: Justin Timberlake & Meek Mill, Both]

As I lay (As I lay) me down to sleep (Down to sleep)

Pray the Lord (Pray) my soul to keep (Soul to keep)

Fallen ones (Fallen ones), rest in peace (R.I.P.)

Please, God, watch over me (Watch over me)

As I lay (As I lay) me down to sleep (Down to sleep)

Pray the Lord (Pray) my soul to keep (My soul to keep)

Fallen ones (Fallen ones), rest in peace (R.I.P.)

Please, God, watch over me