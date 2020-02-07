Dave Daubenmire, a former Ohio football coach and local minister, was up in arms over the Super Bowl 54 halftime show in Miami. Daubenmire sounded off on the performance from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira that he plans to sue the NFL over.

Daubenmire was whining about the “crotch-grabbing,” “soft pornographic” that he claimed “penetrated the sanctity of my home.”

The angry minister is reportedly hoping for an unrealistic $867 trillion settlement.

“I think we ought to go sit down in a courtroom and present this as evidence of how whoever is keeping me from getting into the kingdom of Heaven,” Daubenmire said in a video. posted to Facebook. He added to the Daily Caller: “I turned on the TV to watch football, not to watch a pole dance. They penetrated the sanctity of my home.

“J-Lo is 50. You go on a porn website, you’re not looking for 50-year-old women.”

Let’s sue the NFL Posted by Dave Daubenmire on Monday, February 3, 2020

“I’m not here to tell the NFL what they can put on. I’m not here to tell anyone what they can watch,” Daubenmire said. “But they don’t have the right in the middle of a game to broadcast soft porn.”

Daubenmire is the host of “Pass the Salt Ministries’ Coach Dave LIVE” web show.

It’s safe to say that Daubenmire can expect to get relentlessly trolled online for his absurd comments about a halftime show that most people seemed to enjoy.