February Democratic Debate 2020: Candidates & Live Streaming Info

With a controversial Iowa caucus in the rear-view mirror, the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates take the stage in New Hampshire for the first debate of the month and the eighth Democratic primary debate. As the process goes on, only 7 of the 11 candidates running for president have qualified for the debate.

The New Hampshire debate will feature just seven candidates: former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, billionaire Tom Steyer, and businessman Andrew Yang.

Entering the debate, the momentum is in the corner of Buttigieg, who narrowly edged out Sanders in statewide delegates, while Sanders finished in second just 0.1 percent behind the former South Bend Mayor.

The debate will air live on ABC, WMUR-TV and ABC affiliate channels, while also providing streaming services online and with the ABC app.

Date: Friday, February 7

Location: Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire

TV Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Hosts: ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis, WMUR’s Political Director Adam Sexton and anchor Monica Hernandez

You can watch the February Democratic Debate online via ABC’s website. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the February Democratic Debate online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You can also watch the February Democratic Debate through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes ABC and costs $25 a month, but like DIRECTV NOW you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and if you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note ABC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, L.A., New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Raleigh-Durham.

If you would like to live stream the February Democratic Debate on your phone, tablet or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the ABC App. The ABC App is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Fire. Once you download the app, log in with your cable provider information.

You can also watch the TV show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the February Democratic Debate for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.