Marina Deetz: Teaching Assistant Allegedly Sold Fentanyl to Teen Who Overdosed

Marina Deetz, a 20-year-old teaching assistant in Florida, is in some hot water after allegedly selling fentanyl to a teen who later overdosed and died, according to a report from local news outlet WFLA 8.

Deetz, who is a teaching assistant at New Port Richey Elementary School, allegedly exchanged drugs with a 17-year-old and 18-year-old boy in her apartment.

After launching an investigation into the 18-year-old’s death, Deetz was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/delivery of a controlled substance.

From the report:

During that investigation, deputies say a 17-year-old witness told them he and the 18-year-old who died were at Deetz’s apartment when she gave them Fentanyl. The 17-year-old told deputies that, in return for the Fentanyl, he and the 18-year-old shared cocaine with Deetz and gave her $50. According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old also told deputies Deetz cut the drugs on black dishes from her kitchen and all three snorted it through a blue straw. Deputies noted in the arrest report they later found the black dishes and blue straw in the apartment.

Investigators also found drugs in her apartment that tested positive for fentanyl. Deetz did admit to doing drugs with the teens but denied ever giving them fentanyl. Few details are available about the teen’s death due to an ongoing investigation.

