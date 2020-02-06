76ers vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online

After a chaotic build-up to the NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks can bring us back to a sense of normalcy with a primetime clash at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, February 6.

Milwaukee and Philadelphia are two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference so it promises to be an intriguing matchup.

Philadelphia is looking to bounce back after getting trounced by Miami and they’ll be hoping to shed the “soft” label they received during the game.

“We were soft,” All-Star forward Ben Simmons said, via ESPN.com.

“The physicality side of things, we gotta step that up. That comes with experience, also just comes with personality. Don’t get bullied. Fight over screens, get through screens. If you gotta knock somebody over, knock ’em over. If you gotta hit somebody in the face and knock ’em down so they don’t score, hit ’em in the face.”

How can you tune in to catch the action?

All of the information you need to watch the NBA on TNT can be seen below.

76ers vs Bucks Viewing Details

Event: 76ers vs Bucks

Date: Thursday, February 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

How To Live Stream 76ers vs Bucks Online

If you already have a cable or satellite provider, you can watch the NBA online at Watch TNT. You just need your log-in and password information and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch TNT through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes TNT and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream TNT online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch 76ers vs Bucks On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the event on your TV or computer, you can watch the ceremony on the Watch TNT App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

