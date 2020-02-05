Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup 2020: Full List & Details

A new festival is set to take place in 2020, with the Born & Raised Musical Festival being held in Oklahoma. The event lineup was announced on Wednesday, February 5, with Willie Nelson set to headline the festival.

Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, and many more will be performing.

“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of Red Dirt,” said festival producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents in a statement, via Rolling Stone.

“These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised. When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. to headline each day.”

The event will take place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma over the weekend of June 6-7.

Will your favorite act be taking the stage?

A full look at the festival lineup can be seen below.

Willie Nelson & Family

Hank Williams Jr.

Jamey Johnson

Whiskey Myers

Blackberry Smoke

Margo Price

Randy Rogers Band

Shooter Jennings

Parker McCollum

Stoney Larue

Jack Ingram

Hayes Carll

William Clark Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Paul Cauthen

Flatland Cavalry

The Band of Heathens

Shane Smith & The Saints

Bottle Rockets

Mike and The Moonpies

Zach Bryan

Elizabeth Cook

Kendell Marvel

Tim Montana

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights