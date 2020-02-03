Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 14

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, February 3, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 14 as we kick off February and inch closer to March Madness.

Baylor, Gonzaga, and Kansas remained the top three teams in the country, while shakeups followed after No. 5 Florida St, No. 8 Villanova, No. 10 Seton Hall, No. 11 Oregon, No. 12 West Virginia, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Michigan State, No. 16 Butler, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Illini, No. 20 Colorado, No. 21 Houston, No. 23 Wichita State, and No. 25 Rutgers lost last week.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 14 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 14

Baylor Gonzaga Kansas San Diego State Louisville Dayton Duke Florida State Maryland Villanova Auburn Seton Hall West Virginia Oregon Kentucky Michigan State Iowa LSU Butler Illinois Creighton Penn State Arizona Colorado Houston

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.