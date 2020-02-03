The Super Bowl is generally a stage that highlights the matchup between the world’s best football teams. This year’s Super Bowl had another matchup that wasn’t on the football field. Even if you live under a rock or were born yesterday, you would still be able to see Reese’s Take 5 bar wants attention for the “best bar you’ve never heard of” and Snickers just wants to make the world a better place.

Snickers and Reese’s battled on the big screen for viewers but also battled in the books. The Guinness Book of World Records to be exact. In an effort to promote their Super Bowl commercials, the two heavyweights brands each took a swipe at the Guinness world record for the largest chocolate nut bar.

Snickers made the first move by creating 4,700 pounds of chocolate goodness a couple of weeks ago. The Snickers bar was measured at 2 feet high and 26 inches wide. It was estimated to be the equivalent of 43,000 individual snicker bars.

Reese’s responded with an epic bar of its own and the win. Reese’s transformed their Take 5 bar into 5,943 pounds of chocolate and measured 9 feet long by 5.5 feet wide by 2 feet high. The massive Take 5 bar needed 40 people and five days to create the record-breaking bar.

Guinness requires that all food-related records must be donated or consumed so Hershey decided to distribute the bar to its employees.