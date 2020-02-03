Super Bowl Ads 2020: Most-Viewed Ads on YouTube

Each and every year, the Super Bowl ads generate plenty of eyeballs. In fact, there’s a portion of the audience during the big game that is simply there to watch the latest crop of commercials.

This year, viewership was up and the numbers are there to show that.

According to Variety, “Viewership of Super Bowl LIV ads on YouTube during the game were up about 30% over 2019, according to the company. YouTube specifically called out viewership of Super Bowl ads viewed on connected TVs — which rose over 70% from last year.”

The top ads from Super Bowl 54 belonged to giants like Amazon and Facebook, while auto companies such as Jeep, Hyundai, and Kia also dominated the list.

For those who tuned in for the game, it was an exciting one. Kansas City earned the win after mounting a comeback in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs entered the final frame down by 10 points before Patrick Mahomes turned it one and led the team back in his Super Bowl MVP effort.

A full look at the most-viewed ads of Super Bowl 54 can be seen below, according to Variety.

Most-Viewed Super Bowl Ads on YouTube