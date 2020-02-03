Pete Buttigieg is letting his thoughts on the final Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll being canceled. Polling errors were cited as the reason for the cancellation of the poll’s publication, because the former South Bend, Indiana mayor was left off of the questionnaire.

“The Register has published the Iowa Poll for 76 years and it is considered the gold standard in political polling. Selzer & Co., which conducts the poll, is recognized for its excellence in polling. It is imperative whenever an Iowa Poll (is done) that there is confidence that the data is accurately reflects Iowans’ opinions,” a statement read.

Following the news, KCCI in Des Moines caught up with Mayor Pete to get his thoughts on the situation.

“I don’t know everything that happened that led to the technical problems there, but certainly a good thing it was caught and also a good thing the network and the newspaper took what must have been a very difficult step of deciding not to go forward,” Buttigieg said. “At a time when you’re hearing a lot of attacks on the media, it’s also striking to see they would go to that length to make sure the integrity and the accuracy of what they’re putting out was protected, because it does sound like there was an issue there.”

We will have to see how Pete Buttigieg performs in the Iowa caucus on Monday evening.

Pete Buttigieg Bio & Personal Life

Born: January 19, 1982 (37 years old)

Political Party: Democratic Party

Education: Saint Joseph’s High School, Harvard College, University of Oxford, Harvard University

Pete Buttigieg was born in South Bend, Indiana to Jennifer Anne Montgomery and Joseph Buttigieg, who were both professors at the University of Notre Dame. His father immigrated to the United States from Malta, while his mother was a lifelong Indiana native.

Buttigieg was a commissioned Naval intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Buttigieg was deployed overseas for seven months. During his time in the military, he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work.

Buttigieg was just 29 years old when he was elected in 2011 and is currently in his eighth and final year as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. During his re-election big in 2015, Buttigieg won a whopping 80 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay municipal executive in Indiana and has been married to his husband, Chasten Glezman, since June 16, 2018. The couple began dating in August 2015.