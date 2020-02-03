Donald Trump Congratulates Wrong State on Super Bowl Win

Donald Trump has never been an expert on geography, and that was once again on display after the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Following the game, Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the Chiefs on their big win, along with the state.

However, he mentioned Kansas instead of Missouri. Whoops.

Trump later deleted the tweet and reposted with the appropriate state receiving thanks.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Kansas City earned the win after mounting a comeback in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs entered the final frame down by 10 points before Patrick Mahomes turned it one and led the team back in his Super Bowl MVP effort.