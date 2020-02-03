Hamilton, Broadway’s most recent poster child of success is officially moving off stage and onto the silver screen. Disney has announced that Hamilton will be in theaters on October 15, 2021. Disney is attempting to use new technology in the process of filming the play created by Lin Manuel Miranda.

This new technology is called live capture and the purpose of it is to capture the essence of the Broadway experience. They plan to use footage from a performance in 2016 to create the film. The film is expected to provide an experience in equal value to the theater performance.

Hamilton is a musical that provides a unique perspective on Alexander Hamilton. The play uses a heavy influence of hip-hop while diving into American history. Hamilton is also unique in the sense that the entire cast is made of nonwhite actors. This original Broadway cast will be returning for the film in October. The original Broadway cast includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“Hamilton” made its debut on Broadway in 2015 and won numerous accolades, including 11 Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Considering the massive success Hamilton has been on Broadway, Disney is hoping to duplicate the same level of excellence on the silver screen. “Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience,” said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020