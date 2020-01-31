We all know there is no better predictor of Super Bowl success than a good game of Madden. Madden 20, the EA Sports video game, performed a simulation of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

If the virtual video game matchup between the football heavyweights is accurate, we are in for an amazing Super Bowl Sunday. According to Madden 20, the latest version of the successful video game franchise, the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LIV by a score of 35-31 in thrilling fashion.

Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP in this simulation, throws four touchdowns, one interception, and 392 yards over the air. His last touchdown would come in the deciding moments of the game. In the fourth quarter down by three points, Mahomes finds Sammy Watkins for an 18-yard touchdown with only 18 seconds left in the game. Mahomes would have plenty of help from his offense. Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes’ quarterback counterpart for this game, Jimmy Garoppolo would hold his own in this simulated matchup. He threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Regardless of what transpired in Madden’s virtual reality, the Chiefs and the 49ers are two of the most talented football teams in the NFL. Each squad has the talent and weapons to come out victorious on Sunday. You are stepping out on a ledge to assume Sunday’s game will be a great one but if Madden turns out to be Nostradamus, Super Bowl LIV will be wildly entertaining and enjoyable for all the fans but specifically for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tune in on Sunday to see if Madden 20’s simulation comes anywhere close to being correct.