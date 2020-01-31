NBA to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant With Jersey Numbers in All-Star Game

What is sure to be one of many tributes to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during NBA All-Star Game was announced on Friday, January 31. According to a statement from the league, the NBA will honor Kobe and Gianna by wearing their jersey numbers during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, Illinois on February 16.

Team LeBron will be wearing No. 2, while Team Giannis will wear No. 24. Bryant famously wore No. 24 during the second-half of his NBA career for the Los Angeles Lakers, while 13-year-old Gianna wore No. 2 during her promising young career.

“In addition, both teams will wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan,” the statement from the NBA read.

“On Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, the league’s best rookies and sophomores will take the court during NBA Rising Stars, all wearing jersey patches featuring the Nos. 2 and 24 in the center surrounded by nine stars. The same patch will be worn by the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.”

It’s a touching gesture and will be one of many times that all of the lives that were lost far too soon will be remembered during the weekend.

A full look st the 2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters can be seen below.

2020 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Eastern Conference

Giannas Antentokoumpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Western Conference

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder