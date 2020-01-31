Lil Wayne dropped his highly-anticipated album Funeral on Friday, January 31 and it didn’t take long for fans to discover a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a player Lil Wayne has openly admired throughout his rap career.

On the album, which spans 24 tracks, Lil Wayne ends track 8 — “Bing James (ft. Jay Rock)” — with a 24-second moment of silence for the future Hall of Famer who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

At first, the tribute was just speculation, but Lil Wayne confirmed the news during an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed.

“You’re going to have to do the season for Kobe and dedicate it to him,” he said. “The message that LeBron said, ‘I’m going to go out and do it for you.’ I believe that’s the message of every single player in the NBA. That’s how they all feel.”

.@RealSkipBayless: Your 13th studio album 'Funeral' just dropped. What do you want this one to say in the totality of your career?@LilTunechi: To show where I'm at in my career, show the hungriness. To show younger artists that there's still hunger, and you don't lose it. pic.twitter.com/WO5qBv26Mi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

He then addressed the moment of silence, via Complex: “That right there, I have to thank my big brother Mack. You know that was an idea he called me with right then and there. A day later, he called me with this idea he thought of and of course I confirmed it, I agreed with it.”

"You're going to have to do the season for Kobe and dedicate it to him. The message that LeBron said, 'I'm going to go out and do it for you.' I believe that's the message of every single player in the NBA. That's how they all feel." — @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/uxSo144Zin — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ Details

Album: ‘Funeral’

Artist: Lil Wayne

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 24 Songs, 1 Hour 16 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, January 31 | ℗ 2020 Young Money Records, Inc.

Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ Tracklist

1. “Funeral”

2. “Mahogany”

3. “Mama Mia”

4. “I Do It” featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby

5. “Dreams”

6. “Stop Playin With Me”

7. “Clap For Em”

8. “Bing James” featuring Jay Rock

9. “Not Me”

10. “Trust Nobody” featuring Adam Levine

11. “Know You Know” featuring 2 Chainz

12. “Wild Dogs”

13. “Harden”

14. “I Don’t Sleep” featuring Takeoff

15. “Sights and Silencers” featuring The-Dream

16. “Ball Hard”

17. “Bastard (Satan’s Kid)”

18. “Get Outta My Head” featuring XXXTentacion

19. “Piano Trap”

20. “Line Em Up”

21. “Darkside”

22. “Never Mind”

23. “T.O.” featuring O.T. Genasis

24. “Wayne’s World”