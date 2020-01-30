The Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut is being sued by a former student at the all-girls boarding school over reports of sexual abuse. The student alleges a former faculty member and squash coach “preyed on minor female students” and that the school knew about it.

The lawsuit also says the dean of the sexual received a direct report of the alleged abuse.

The abuse allegedly began when the student was a 15-year-old sophomore.

“Despite actual and constructive knowledge that [the teacher] was engaging in inappropriate sexual relationships with [the plaintiff] and with other minor girls… Westover failed and refused to prevent the abuse,” the lawsuit reads, according to the New York Post.

“[The teacher’s] sexual assaults and his sexually abusive relationship with [the plaintiff] was widely-known to Westover students and faculties.”

The report adds:

She claims the teacher groped her and sexually touched her at least three times and “kissed, hugged and touched” her hundreds of times while on campus. “[The teacher’s] sexual assaults and his sexually abusive relationship with [the plaintiff] was widely-known to Westover students and faculties,” and was even reported to the dean by the mom of one of her friends, the filing states. Three school employees even referred to the student as the teacher’s “girlfriend,” according to the lawsuit.

Westover’s head of school, Julie Faulstich, said the school is aware of the lawsuit and hired an outside investigator to look into the allegations.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.