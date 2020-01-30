A Nebraska teacher was brought to tears after an incredible gesture from his students. In a TikTok video that has since been making the rounds on social media, a teacher can be seen receiving a gift bag and a note from his classroom as the students surround him.

After reading the note, the unnamed teacher reaches into the bag and pulls out a box of sneakers.

“Oh my geez,” the teacher says as he notices the box. He then stops with a look of shock on his face. “Are you serious?”, he adds before being overwhelmed with emotion and being brought to tears.

According to FOX News, the teacher had recently had his favorite pair of sneakers stolen. When his students found out, they rallied together and everyone chipped in to buy him a replacement pair of the Nike Zoom KD12 which run about $115.

Everyone then comes together for a group hug to appreciate the touching moment.

You can check out the heartwarming video below.

This teacher got his favorite sneakers stolen, so his students bought him a new pair of KD 12s. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mOXf9pEsHI — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 30, 2020

This is the kind of content we like to see.

Appreciate your teachers, everyone.