Following the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the tributes began pouring out. One tribute from ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan, however, has been one of the most widely circulated, viral tributes after she revealed the touching story of the first time she met the future Hall of Famer.

Duncan met Kobe at an ESPN event and the two ended up talking about their families and futures. It was a raw and emotional story that speaks volumes about the man Kobe Bryant was and the love that he had for his family — specifically his daughters.

During her tribute, Duncan, who was pregnant at the time she met Kobe, revealed she asked the NBA legend how he would feel if he had a fourth daughter with his wife Vanessa — which he ultimately did in 2019.

“Without hesitation, he said: ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.’ When it came to sports, he said that his oldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player, and that the youngest was a toddler so TBD. But that middle one, he said that middle one was ‘a monster, she’s a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it.’ That middle one, of course, was Gigi,” Duncan said.

Gigi, of course, was one on board the helicopter at the time of the tragic crash.

“When I reflect on this tragedy, and that half an hour that I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose that the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what loved the most — being a dad, being a girl dad,” Duncan added.

You can watch the entire tribute below.

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family, and the families of the other 7 victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan — who tragically lost their lives.