Wuhan Coronavirus: What is it & Where Are Worldwide Cases?

The Wuhan Coronavirus is continuing to spread with confirmed cases in multiple countries across the world. The first case was first detected in China in December 2019, with now more than 130 people being killed from the virus and more than 6,000 others experiencing symptoms of difficulty breathing and fever.

But what is the deadly virus and where have cases been confirmed?

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.

In the approximately 80 confirmations of the Wuhan coronavirus outside of mainland China, there have been no confirmed deaths.

Coronavirus in the United States

At least five cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States — one in Washington state, two in California, one in Arizona, and one in Illinois.

The country has since raised the travel advisory level for China and cautioned travelers against visiting the country, according to CNN. This week, a chartered flight carrying 200 Americans landed in Alaska where the passengers will receive health screenings before continuing on to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California.

Other countries that have detected the Wuhan coronavirus can be seen below.

Thailand (at least 14 cases)

Hong Kong (at least 8 cases)

Taiwan (at least 8 cases)

Australia (at least 7 cases)

Japan (at least 7 cases)

Malaysia (at least 7 cases)

Macao (at least 5 cases)

Singapore (at least 5 cases)

France (at least 4 cases)

Germany (at least 4 cases)

South Korea (at least 4 cases)

United Arab Emirates (at least 4 cases)

Canada (at least 2 cases)

Vietnam (at least 2 cases)

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Nepal (at least 1 case)

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)