WATCH: ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 – Netflix Official Trailer

The return of Narcos: Mexico is just a couple of weeks away, so it is only appropriate that Netflix dropped the official trailer for season 2 of the series. The series which focuses on the start of the Guadalajara cartel and the origins of the Mexican drug war will return on February 13.

Season 2 picks up after a major event at the end of the premiere season and starts with a new DEA agent in charge of Operation Layenda, which is looking to gather information on the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena.

What can we expect in the new season of Narcos: Mexico?

You can check out the official trailer for Narcos: Mexico season 2 below along with all of the information you need to catch the documentary when it drops online.

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Synopsis: “Narcos: Mexico explores the origin of the modern war on drugs, beginning at the time when Mexican traffickers were a loose and disorganized confederation of small-time independent cannabis growers and dealers. The series dramatizes the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) unifies the traffickers in order to build an empire. DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, and he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined.”

Starring: Michael Peña, Diego Luna, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Alyssa Diaz, Joaquín Cosío, José María Yazpik, Matt Letscher, Ernesto Alterio, Alejandro Edda, Fernanda Urrejola, Teresa Ruiz, Gerardo Taracena, Aaron Staton, and more.