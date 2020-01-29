The Duke basketball team was able to edge out the Pittsburgh Panthers, 79-67, on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, it was an unusual outburst from head coach Mike Krzyzewski that was one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Coach K lost his cool in the first half and walked across the court directly to the rowdy fan section known as the “Cameron Crazies.”

After coming face to face with the Duke students, Coach K began screaming at them for what he believed was an insulting chant directed at Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, a former four-year starter and longtime assistant coach under Krzyzewski.

As it turns out, the Cameron Crazies were simply chanting “Jeff Capel, sit with us” which is a common chant they use to direct at potential recruits, former players, and coaches.

Coach K apologized for his outburst after the game.

“Wow,” Krzyzewski said after he learned what the fans were actually saying. “I made a mistake, but I’d rather make a mistake for the protection of my guy.

“I apologize to the students for that. I don’t apologize for the timing. You shouldn’t say that in the middle of the first half in an ACC game. This isn’t some cutesy little thing where we can just bounce a ball around and giggle.”

ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Couzens also added: “Duke SID informed us that it was a misunderstanding from the Duke bench.”

Luckily that is all settled. The No. 9 Blue Devils will rest for the remainder of the month before returning to action on Saturday, February 1 against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Pitt, meanwhile, will have off until a home game on Sunday, February 2 against the Miami Hurricanes.