LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Get Me’ f/ Kehlani – Audio & Lyrics

Justin Bieber has released his latest single “Get Me” from the upcoming fifth studio album Changes. The track features Kehlani and dropped on Tuesday, January 28. Bieber’s new album is set to officially drop on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The new single comes shortly after he dropped the first episode of a 10-part docuseries on YouTube.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in a video announcing his upcoming projects. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.

“I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

You can check out the new track from Bieber below.

Justin Bieber – ‘Get Me’ (Audio & Lyrics)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

High, high, high, you get me

High, high, high, you get me

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

See, you’re lookin’ beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you’re asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we’re on the same wave, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

High, high, high, you get me

High, high, high, you get me

[Verse 2: Kehlani]

Ooh, there’s so much chemistry

Like a chemist, how you finishin’ my sentences

In the center, no, we can’t deny the synergy

How ’bout reapin’ all the benefits? Yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances, no

[Pre-Chorus: Both, Kehlani & Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh)

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that’s where you send me)

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)

[Chorus: Both & Justin Bieber]

High, high, high, you get me (Ooh)

High, high, high, you get me (Oh, oh)

[Outro: Kehlani]

Get me, yeah

Get me, yeah

Get me, yeah

Get me, yeah