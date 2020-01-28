LISTEN: Bad Bunny ‘6 Rings’ Stream & Download: Kobe Bryant Tribute

Bad Bunny is the latest person to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Following the death of the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend, Bad Bunny decided to record a short track titled “6 Rings” in honor of the future Hall of Famer.

During the track — which is in Spanish — includes commentary from Kobe’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 and moments from his retirement speech. The title “6 Rings” is in reference to Kobe’s five NBA championships and “a marriage that gave you your daughters.”

Lyrics include: “You taught me that everything in life is done with passion/ And to win you have to have a heart.”

Bad Bunny had previously paid tribute to Kobe with a touching post on social media.

“I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much!” he wrote on Instagram. “This man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Bad Bunny ‘6 Rings’ Details

Song: ‘6 Rings’

Artist: Bad Bunny

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 2 minutes, 3 seconds

Release Date: Tuesday, January 28

Listen to Bad Bunny ‘6 Rings’

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family, and the families of the other 7 victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan — who tragically lost their lives.