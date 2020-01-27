ESPN to Air Kobe Bryant’s Final NBA Game in Special Tribute

Kobe Bryant will be honored by ESPN as the sports world continues to mourn his loss. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others. Other victims included John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

To honor Bryant, ESPN will be reairing Bryant’s final NBA game which was an incredible 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz.

“In honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET,” said ESPN Press Room writer Anna Negron. “In his final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, Bryant’s memorable performance led to a 60-point game. The retired NBA star and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday, where seven others also perished.”

By airing his final NBA game, ESPN will be moving the Big Monday matchup between Big 12 opponents No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma State moves to ESPN2.

While investigators have not released the official cause of the death because it could take several days, the Daily Mail reports some believe the crash may have been due to visibility issues.

“All the signs point to a CFIT [controlled flight into terrain] which is when an aircraft under the complete control of a pilot is inadvertently flown into the land, sea, or a building,” the report said. “These accidents happen when the pilot loses situational awareness. Kobe’s helicopter is 29 years old, and most Sikorsky S-76s fly with two pilots. On Sunday, Kobe had just one pilot, who was likely flying on visual flight rules, rather than using instruments to monitor altitude.”

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the families and friends of all of the victims.