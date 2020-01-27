Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 13

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, January 27, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 13 as we near the end of January and inch closer to March Madness.

After losses to No. 11 Michigan State, No. 13 Butler, No. 18 Texas Tech, No. 20 Memphis, No. 22 Arizona, No. 24 Rutgers last week, there were sure to be some changes.

Baylor continued to hold onto the No. 1 spot, while the top 7 remained unchanged. The lone difference over the past week in the top 10 came with Villanova and Duke swapping No. 8 and No. 9. After the top 10, however, there were some big moves.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 13 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 13

Baylor Gonzaga Kansas San Diego State Florida State Louisville Dayton Villanova Duke Seton Hall Oregon West Virginia Kentucky Michigan State Maryland Butler Auburn Iowa Illinois Colorado Houston LSU Wichita State Penn State Rutgers

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.