Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of NBA legend and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, was among those killed in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning, according to TMZ Sports. According to reports, Bryant and Gigi were on their way to a travel basketball game when tragedy struck.

“Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent,” ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

TMZ added:

Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore — aka GiGi — was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash … reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13. We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

A total of 5 victims are confirmed to be dead, including another player and parent. The accident happened in Calabasas, California.

During his time in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe won five championships and was participated in 18 All-Star Games before retiring from the sport after the 2016 NBA season.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.