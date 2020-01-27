Relson Gracie Marijuana Arrest: BJJ Legend Charged for Drug Trafficking

Relson Gracie, a jiu-jitsu pioneer and member of the most famous family in the sport, was arrested in Brazil on drug trafficking charges, according to a report from MMAFighting.com. Gracie allegedly had several forms of marijuana in his bag after a stop by the Federal Highway Police.

In a video from the Federal Highway Police, several THC oil canisters and other oils can be seen.

Drug-sniffing dogs reportedly alerted police a bus carrying Gracie contained marijuana.

Gracie, who is the second-oldest son of Brailian Jiu Jitsu legend Helio Gracie and brother of former UFC tournament champion Royce, was on a bus from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. Authorities also found a plane ticket from Los Angeles, leading them to believe Gracie may have transported the cannabis from the United States.

From the report:

After identifying the owner of the suitcases, the police opened and found several bottles containing skunk , a more potent marijuana, and derivatives of the drug in various formats – cream, oil and grass. In addition, a 66-year-old international airline ticket was found with the 66-year-old passenger, indicating the possibility of the material being of foreign origin.

Gracie, nor no one from his family, has commented on the situation at this time.

If convicted, Relson faces five to 15 years in jail.

