The Best Coffee That Isn’t Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts

The Dunkin’ Donuts vs Starbucks battle is one that will seemingly never end. From people in the northeast almost religiously supporting Dunkin’ Donuts to the rest of the country stanning Starbucks daily, it’s likely that there will never be a true winner crowned.

However, I’m here to tell you that I’m crowning a winner — and guess what? Neither of those options wins. While I do enjoy the occasional Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts drink, there is coffee out there that is just better. And yes, this means actual coffee, not the sugary and excessively flavored frappuccinos that just pose as “coffee” while only having a slight flavor of coffee rather than the bold, caffeinated liquid we all crave.

Keep on reading to see the best coffees other than Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s is great. Whether you go to an actual Peet’s location or buy the home-brewed coffee from your local grocery store, it’s a great option. They have plenty of types of brews available. Major Dickason’s Blend is a popular choice and is a great go-to traditional cup of coffee.

Peet’s has been around since 1966 and were founded in Berkeley, California. Peet’s even has an online subscription service so you basically never run out of coffee supply without having to run to the store.

Cafe Bustelo

Oh, sweet Cuban coffee. Cafe Bustelo is essential for Latin style coffee. Known by the yellow packing, this espresso is exactly what you need for a morning boost. You can drink it straight if you’re bold, or you can create Latin-style coffee without having to actually go to a Latin country.

If you don’t want to deal with the stress of making an espresso on the stovetop, you can easily buy some of their instant coffee, ground coffee, or K-Cups to satisfy your needs.

Archer Farms

You’re probably thinking, “I’ve heard of that before, but I can’t put my finger on where I’ve seen this brand.” Archer Farms is a Target brand, and it’s likely that you’ve only seen it on your peruses through the aisles of Target.

Their coffee (among other items) is surprisingly good. For a store-brand coffee, this coffee is a solid option. Next time you’re at Target, make sure to pick up a bag to try out for yourself if you need some new coffee in your life. Also, it’s cheaper than most coffee, so you can save some money for the times you decide to grab a coffee while out (because you’re likely spending hundreds of dollars on it anyway).

Trader Joe’s Coffee

If you live near a Trader Joe’s, go and grab some of their coffee. They have plenty of options for your taste in coffee. Some popular options are their organic breakfast blend or Kenya AA. There’s a reason Trader Joe’s has a cult-like following, and while it isn’t necessary for their coffee, they still do sell a dang great cup o’ joe.

Even if you aren’t interested in any of these brands but still want to try something other than Starbucks or Dunkin’, just go browse your local supermarket. If you can find a coffee with a roast date, try to get the newest one. And finally, branch out! All coffee tastes different, so expand your taste by trying new things.