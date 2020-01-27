Audio from the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others has been released. In the audio, a control tower can be heard giving instructions to the helicopter before revealing the aircraft was “too low” moments before it slammed into a mountain near Malibu Creek which killed everyone on board.

While investigators have not released the official cause of the death because it could take several days, the Daily Mail reports some believe the crash may have been due to visibility issues.

“All the signs point to a CFIT [controlled flight into terrain] which is when an aircraft under the complete control of a pilot is inadvertently flown into the land, sea, or a building,” the report said. “These accidents happen when the pilot loses situational awareness. Kobe’s helicopter is 29 years old, and most Sikorsky S-76s fly with two pilots. On Sunday, Kobe had just one pilot, who was likely flying on visual flight rules, rather than using instruments to monitor altitude.”

One of Kobe’s former pilots spoke to the media and said that the helicopter had a strong safety record.

“The helicopter has two engines which meant engine failure was highly unlikely as the cause of the accident. The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn’t happen,” Kurt Deetz told The Los Angeles Times.

You can listen to the audio from the final moments before the aircraft struck the mountain below:

Our deepest condolences go out to the Bryant family and to all of the others who loved friends and loved ones in the horrific accident.

