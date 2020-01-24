Super Bowl 54 Odds: Latest Money Line & Betting Info

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and with a little more than a week until the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers the oddsmakers continue to roll out the latest odds.

Kansas City is slightly favored over San Francisco, but that’s not where the real fun lies.

Recently, an updated list of prop bets were revealed that will add a little bit of excitement to Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

A full look at the betting odds for Super Bowl 54 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds

TEAM/GAME Lines

San Francisco 49ers +1

Kansas City Chiefs -1

Total: 54

First Half

San Francisco 49ers +½

Kansas City Chiefs -½

Total: 27

Total Points – San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under 26½

Total Points – San Francisco 49ers First Half

Over/Under 12½

Total Points – Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under 27½

Total Points – Kansas City Chiefs First Half

Over/Under 13½

Total Points

43-49 Points 4/1

50-56 Points 4/1

57-63 Points 9/2

36-42 Points 11/2

64-70 Points 6/1

78 or More Points 7/1

29-35 Points 17/2

71-77 Points 9/1

22-28 Points 16/1

15-21 Points 33/1

2-14 Points 100/1

Margin of Victory

Chiefs by 1-6 7/2

49ers by 1-6 15/4

Chiefs by 7-12 5/1

49ers by 7-12 6/1

Chiefs by 13-18 8/1

49ers by 13-18 17/2

Chiefs by 19-24 12/1

49ers by 19-24 14/1

Chiefs by 25-30 20/1

49ers by 25-30 22/1

Chiefs by 31-36 33/1

49ers by 31-36 40/1

49ers by 37-42 50/1

Chiefs by 37-42 50/1

Chiefs by 43 or more 66/1

49ers by 43 or more 80/1

Final Total of the game

Odd -120 (5/6)

Even EVEN (1/1)

MVP AND FIRST TO SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ODDS

Odds to Win the Super Bowl LIV MVP Award

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) 5/4

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) 3/1

Raheem Mostert (49ers) 11/2

George Kittle (49ers) 10/1

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) 16/1

Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) 16/1

Nick Bosa (49ers) 18/1

Damien Williams (Chiefs) 25/1

Deebo Samuel (49ers) 33/1

Richard Sherman (49ers) 33/1

Emmanuel Sanders (49ers) 40/1

Sammy Watkins (Chiefs) 40/1

Tevin Coleman (49ers) 50/1

Mecole Hardman (49ers) 66/1

Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs) 66/1

Harrison Butker (Chiefs) 100/1

LeSean McCoy (Chiefs) 100/1

Robbie Gould (49ers) 100/1

MVP to go to

QB -130 (10/13)

Any other position EVEN (1/1)

Will a Defensive player win MVP?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

First Touchdown Scorer

Raheem Mostert (SF) 6/1

Damien Williams (KC) 7/1

Travis Kelce (KC) 8/1

Tyreek Hill (KC) 10/1

George Kittle (SF) 10/1

Deebo Samuel (SF) 12/1

Tevin Coleman (SF) 14/1

Emmanuel Sanders (SF) 16/1

Sammy Watkins (KC) 16/1

Kendrick Bourne (SF) 20/1

Mecole Hardman (KC) 20/1

Patrick Mahomes (KC) 20/1

San Francisco 49ers D/ST 20/1

Darwin Thompson (KC) 25/1

Demarcus Robinson (KC) 25/1

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST 25/1

Matt Breida (SF) 25/1

Jeffrey Wilson (SF) 33/1

Kyle Juszczyk (SF) 33/1

LeSean McCoy (KC) 33/1

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) 40/1

Anthony Sherman (KC) 50/1

Deon Yelder (KC) 50/1

Ross Dwelley (SF) 50/1

No Touchdown Scorer 250/1

Player to Score 1st 49ers Touchdown

Raheem Mostert (49ers) 3/1

George Kittle (49ers) 11/2

Deebo Samuel (49ers) 7/1

Tevin Coleman (49ers) 8/1

Emmanuel Sanders (49ers) 9/1

49ers D/ST 10/1

Kendrick Bourne (49ers) 12/1

No 49ers Touchdown Scored 14/1

Matt Breida (49ers) 16/1

Jeff Wilson (49ers) 20/1

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) 20/1

Kyle Juszczyk (49ers) 20/1

Ross Dwelley (49ers) 25/1

Player to Score 1st Chiefs Touchdown

Damien Williams (Chiefs) 13/4

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) 4/1

Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) 6/1

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) 10/1

Sammy Watkins (Chiefs) 10/1

Mecole Hardman (Chiefs) 12/1

Chiefs D/ST 14/1

Darwin Thompson (Chiefs) 14/1

Demarcus Robinson (Chiefs) 14/1

No Chiefs Touchdown Scored 14/1

LeSean McCoy (Chiefs) 20/1

Anthony Sherman (Chiefs) 33/1

Deon Yelder (Chiefs) 33/1

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Damien Williams(KC) 5/8

Travis Kelce (KC) 5/8

Tyreek Hill (KC) 5/8

Raheem Mostert (SF) 5/7

George Kittle (SF) 1/1

Deebo Samuel (SF) 7/5

Emmanuel Sanders (SF) 7/5

Tevin Colemn (SF) 7/5

Matt Breida (SF) 3/2

Sammy Watkins (KC) 7/4

Kendrick Bourne (SF) 5/2

Mecole Hardman (KC) 3/1

DeMarcus Robinson (KC) 4/1

LeSean McCoy (KC) 5/1

Dante Pettis (SF) 7/1

Richie James (SF) 7/1

Blake Bell (KC) 9/1

Byron Pringle (KC) 9/1

Darwin Thompson (KC) 9/1

Deon Yelder (KC) 9/1

Jeff Wilson (SF) 9/1

Ross Dwelley (SF) 9/1

Game Props

The largest lead of the game by either team will be

Over/Under 16½

Total First Downs

Over/Under 44½

Total Touchdowns

Over/Under 6½

1st Half Touchdowns

Over/Under 3½

Team to Score Longest Touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs -120 (5/6)

San Francisco 49ers EVEN (1/1)

Longest Touchdown

Over/Under 44½

Shortest Touchdown

Under 1½ Yards -140 (5/7)

Over 1½ Yards +120 (6/5)

Will any player use a prop during TD celebration?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will there be a special teams or defensive TD scored?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -240 (5/12)

Will a TD be Scored on a 4th Down Play?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will there be a safety in the game?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1400 (1/14)

Total Field Goals

Over/Under 3½

1st Half Field Goals

Over/Under 1½

Longest Field Goal

Over/Under 47½

Team to Score Longest Field Goal

Kansas City Chiefs -120 (5/6)

San Francisco 49ers EVEN (1/1)

Total Punts

Over/Under 7½

Total Penalties

Over/Under 13½

Will there be a Offensive pass interference?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will there be a Player ejection?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will the game go to Overtime?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -1200 (1/12)

Chains brought on to field to measure

Over 1½ Chains +140 (7/5)

Under 1½ Chains -180 (5/9)

Total Players to Attempt a Pass

Over 2½ Total Players -200 (1/2)

Under 2½ Total Players +150 (3/2)

Will player other than QB take a direct snap?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game?

Yes +325 (13/4)

No -550 (2/11)

Will a lineman catch a touchdown pass?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Will any WR score a rushing TD?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Scoring Props

Exact 1st Score

Chiefs Touchdown 7/4

49ers Touchdown 2/1

Chiefs Field Goal 3/1

49ers Field Goal 15/4

49ers Safety 50/1

Chiefs Safety 50/1

Time of First Score

Over/Under 6 minutes elapsed

Team to Score First

Kansas City Chiefs -130 (10/13)

San Francisco 49ers EVEN (1/1)

Will the Team that Scores First Win?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will the Team that Scores Last Win?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Highest Scoring Quarter

1st 15/4

2nd 8/5

3rd 15/4

4th 9/5

Will either team score 40+ points?

Yes +280 (14/5)

No -400 (1/4)

Will both teams score over 19.5 points?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Quarterback Props

Total Passing Yards – Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)

Over/Under 239½

Total Touchdown Passes – Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)

Over/Under 1½

Total Completions – Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)

Over/Under 19½

Total Passing Yards – Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 304½

Total Touchdown Passes – Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 2½

Total Completions – Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 23½

Total Rushing Yards – Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 29½

1st Touchdown Pass

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) -170 (10/17)

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) +150 (3/2)

1st Interception Thrown

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) -150 (2/3)

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) +120 (6/5)

Will Jimmy Garoppolo throw for under 100 Yards & the 49ers win?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Will Patrick Mahomes Lead the Chiefs in Rush Yards in the Super Bowl?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Total Players to Attempt a Pass

Over 2½ Total Players -200 (1/2)

Under 2½ Total Players +150 (3/2)

Will player other than QB take a direct snap?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game?

Yes +325 (13/4)

No -550 (2/11)

Receiving Props

Will a lineman catch a touchdown pass?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Total Receiving Yards – George Kittle (SF)

Over/Under 70½

Total Receptions – George Kittle (SF)

Over/Under 6

Total Receiving Yards – Deebo Samuel (SF)

Over/Under 54½

Total Receptions – Deebo Samuel (SF)

Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Emmanuel Sanders (SF)

Over/Under 40½

Total Receptions – Emmanuel Sanders (SF)

Over/Under 3

Total Receiving Yards – Kendrick Bourne (SF)

Over/Under 22½

Total Receiving Yards – Travis Kelce (KC)

Over/Under 74½

Total Receptions – Travis Kelce (KC)

Over/Under 6

Total Receiving Yards – Tyreek Hill (KC)

Over/Under 74½

Total Receptions – Tyreek Hill (KC)

Over/Under 5½

Total Receiving Yards – Sammy Watkins (KC)

Over/Under 48½

Total Receptions – Sammy Watkins (KC)

Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Mecole Hardman (KC)

Over/Under 21½

Total Receptions – Mecole Hardman (KC)

Over/Under 1½

Total Receiving Yards – DeMarcus Robinson (KC)

Over/Under 19½

Total Receptions – DeMarcus Robinson (KC)

Over/Under 1½

Total Receiving Yards – Damien Williams(KC)

Over/Under 32½

Total Receptions – Damien Williams(KC)

Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Blake Bell (KC)

Over/Under 7½

Rushing Props

****Note: 49ers rushing props are off the board until there is further clarification on Tevin Coleman’s status.

Will any WR score a rushing TD?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Total Rushing Yards – Damien Williams (KC)

Over/Under 51½

Coin Toss Specials

Coin Toss of Super Bowl LIV, 2020

Heads -105 (20/21)

Tails -105 (20/21)

Will team that calls toss be correct?

Yes -105 (20/21)

No -105 (20/21)

What will team that wins coin toss choose to do?

Defer to second half -500 (1/5)

Receive ball +300 (3/1)

Will team that wins coin toss win the game

Yes -105 (20/21)

No -105 (20/21)