NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The 2020 Pro Bowl is just around the corner, but first, we have to see some of the top stars in the league take the field for the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at The Stadium at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Athletes will compete in challenges like Thread the Needle, Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, Precision Passing, and Dodgeball.

The participants in each conference will include two quarterbacks, one running back, three wide receivers/tight ends/defensive backs, three linemen/linebackers, and one coach’s choice (non-quarterback).

How can you tune into tonight’s action?

All of the information you need to see the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition can be seen below.

NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, January 23

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: The Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN

NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge Participants

AFC

Lineman/Linebacker: Quenton Nelson (Colts), Von Miller (Broncos), Cameron Heyward (Steelers)

Wide Receiver/Tight End: Jarvis Landry (Browns), Mark Andrews (Ravens)

Defensive Back: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Stephon Gilmore (Patriots)

Running Back: Nick Chubb (Browns)

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Deshaun Watson (Texans)

Legend Captains: Bruce Smith (Bills), Terrell Davis (Broncos)

NFC

Lineman/Linebacker: Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), Cam Jordan (Saints), Jaylon Smith (Cowboys)

Wide Receiver/Tight End: Davante Adams (Packers), Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

Defensive Back: Darius Slay (Lions), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

Running Back: Dalvin Cook (Vikings)

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

Legend Captains: Darrell Green (Redskins), Michael Vick (Falcons, Eagles)

How To Live Stream NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition Online

Your best bet for watching NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

Watch NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

