LeBron James Shuts Down Talk of Playing With Son on Knicks

LeBron James has previously said that he hopes to end his NBA career by playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny is one of the top recruits in high school basketball and will likely be a top pick when he is finally eligible for the NBA Draft.

That has led to plenty of speculation about how LeBron could make the idea of playing with his son a reality, but he is not willing to answer those questions just yet.

While speaking to the media, LeBron was asked about the possibility of playing on the New York Knicks with his son, but he insisted that Bronny was mostly focused on being a normal 9th grader and not looking forward to what his career in the NBA could be.

“With all the talks over the years of Knicks fans desperately wishing that you’d come here, if you son gets drafted by the Knicks someday will you consider playing with him here?” LeBron was asked.

He didn’t have time for that question, however.

“My son’s in the ninth grade, man,” he said. “[He’s] trying to worry about what project he has to turn in tomorrow. That’s what we’re worried about right now. That’s what’s most important. School, home, and being the best big brother he can be.”

If LeBron's son was drafted by the Knicks, would he consider playing in New York? He didn't say no… pic.twitter.com/Qf16j2GkKn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 23, 2020

But hey, we can all hope, right? And if the Knicks would end up with LeBron, Bronny, and LaMelo Ball in the next few years the resurrection of the franchise may be complete.