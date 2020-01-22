Grammys 2020: Full List of Performers And Presenters

Music’s biggest night is back. This Sunday, January 26th the Grammys will be live on CBS at 8 pm. For the second year in a row. Alicia Keys will be displaying her versatility by hosting the awards.

The 62nd annual award show will have performances by a spectacular list of artists including:

Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more. There will also be a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle who was murdered in a shooting last year. He will be honored through a performance by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and YG.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also be performing, sharing the Grammy stage together for the first time.

This year, certain Grammy nominees will not be performing but presenting instead. Presenters will include names like: PJ Morton, Esperanza Spalding, and former recording academy chair Jimmy Jam.

The full list of performers for the 2020 Grammy Awards can be seen below:

Aerosmith

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Blake Shelton

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Camila Cabello

Charlie Wilson

Demi Lovato

DJ Khaled

Gwen Stefani

H.E.R.

John Legend

Kirk Franklin

Lizzo

Meek Mill

Roddy Ricch

Rosalia

Run DMC

Tanya Tucker

The Jonas Brothers

Tyler The Creator

YG

The current list of presenters include

Esperanza Spalding

Jimmy Jam

Kimié Miner

Luis Fonsi

Nathalie Joachim

PJ Morton