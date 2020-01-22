Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: Anthem Length, Halftime Show Odds & More

The Super Bowl is always a time for sports fans to gather around their televisions and enjoy a night of football. This year, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battling it out in Miami, we will once again have the opportunity to take in the big game.

But for those who don’t enjoy football, there are also some entertaining prop bets that can add some excitement.

From the length of the national anthem to whether J-Lo will show butt cleavage during her halftime performance, there is a little bit of everything for everyone.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

A full look at the Super Bowl 54 prop bets can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets

Miami temperature at kickoff

Over/Under 71 degrees Fahrenheit

Will a player be arrested in Miami after the game?

Yes +750 (15/2)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will there be a power outage in the stadium during the game?

Yes 50/1

Will Drake pick or promote a team on Instagram?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will Antonio Brown tweet during game?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Kiara Mia tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo during the game?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Winner of 15th Puppy Bowl

Team Fluff -140 (5/7)

Team Ruff EVEN (1/1)

Anthem Specials

Demi Lovato Length of US National Anthem

Over 1 minute 59 seconds -250 (2/5)

Under 1 minute 59 seconds +170 (17/10)?

Length of the final word “Brave”?

Over/Under 5.5

Will Demi Lovato Omit a Word From National Anthem?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During National Anthem

Black 2/3

Silver/Grey 3/2

Any other 3/1

Demi Lovato attire Skirt/Dress/Shorts (See note)

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +170 (17/10)

Demi Lovato’s Hair Color During National Anthem

Black 2/5

Any Other 11/4

Blonde 3/1

Will Demi Lovato Wear Nail Polish During Anthem Singing?

Yes -2000 (1/20)

No +900 (9/1)

Will Fireworks be Heard right after Bombs bursting in air?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Any player raise a fist during the National Anthem?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Any player take a knee during the National Anthem?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a scoring drive take less time than Anthem length?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will broadcast show any members of the military?

Yes -5000 (1/50)

No +2000 (20/1)

Halftime Specials

Either J-Lo/Shakira first address audience Spanish

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

First J-Lo song performed?

Let’s Get Loud 3/1

On The Floor 3/1

Live It Up 5/1

Dinero 6/1

El Anillo 7/1

Waiting for Tonight 8/1

If You Had My Love 9/1

Get Right 10/1

Jenny from the Block 12/1

Love Don’t Cost a Thing 12/1

First Shakira song performed?

Whenever, Wherever 5/2

Dare (La La La) 3/1

La Tortura 4/1

Can’t Remember to Forget You 5/1

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) 6/1

Beautiful Liar 10/1

Loca 10/1

She Wolf 12/1

La Bicicleta 15/1

Si Te Vas 20/1

Last song performed during halftime show?

Live It Up 2/1

Whenever, Wherever 5/2

Can’t Remember to Forget You 7/2

Let’s Get Loud 5/1

On The Floor 6/1

Will Shakira and J-Lo both sing in Spanish?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Who will show cleavage during performance?

Both 1/1

J-Lo only 7/4

Shakira only 2/1

Neither cleavage 4/1

Will J-Lo show butt cleavage?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Shakira and J-Lo kiss?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will J-Lo or Shakira be suspended in air?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a football be used as a prop?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)