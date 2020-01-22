De’Runnya Wilson Death: Murder Investigation Underway

De’Runnya Wilson, a former Mississippi State football star, was found dead at his home in Alabama this week. According to reports, there were signs of foul play and authorities are launching a murder investigation into the 25-year-old’s death.

“Once arriving, our officers discovered information that led them to investigate this as a homicide. Currently, we are in the homicide investigation mode,” a Birmingham PD spokesperson said. “And, there are limited details on this investigation.”

During his three years at Mississippi State, Wilson, who was a favorite target of current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, hauled in 132 catches for 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Rebels issued a brief statement on social media.

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of former Bulldog De’Runnya Wilson,” the official Mississippi State football Twitter account read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Thanks for the many memories you gave us, Bear.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Wilson’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

De’Runnya Wilson Bio

MSU FOOTBALL BIO: “An elite, lengthy receiver with tremendous playmaking ability … Played in 38 games with 24 starts in three seasons … Decided to enter the NFL Draft following his junior season … Caught 133 passes for 1,949 yards and 22 touchdowns … Ranks fifth, sixth and second, respectively in MSU history in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns … Eight of his 22 scores came on third down, a stat he led the SEC in each of his last two seasons … Teamed with Dak Prescott to form the most prolific quarterback-to-receiver TD combo in MSU history (connected 19 times) … Registered three 100-yard receiving games … Was a two-sport star who played basketball for the Bulldogs during the 2013-14 season but made the move to football only once 2014 spring drills started … Appeared in seven basketball games and averaged 0.9 points and 1.6 rebounds … The 2013 Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama … Made the switch from No. 81 to No. 1 in the spring of 2014.”