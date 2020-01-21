Selena Not Afraid Death: Missing Montana Teen’s Body Found

Selena Not Afraid, a 16-year-old Montana teen, was last seen on New Year’s Day after a vehicle she was riding in broke down. Sadly, reports have now surfaced that her body has been discovered less than one mile from where she was last seen.

Selena was a member of Crow Nation, a group of Apsáalooke Native Americans who live primarily in southern Montana. The tribe is federally recognized and known as the Crow Tribe.

“We brought our baby girl home. Now she can Rest In Peace,” Not Afraid’s aunt, Cheryl Horn, wrote on Facebook.

She was in the car with five other people at the time the vehicle broke down. Four others went to get help, while Selena and a friend stayed behind.

Selena was reportedly not dressed appropriately for extended exposure to cold weather.

From CNN.com:

After their car broke down, four of Not Afraid’s friends left the vehicle for help, leaving her and one other person in the car. The companion told authorities that Not Afraid left the vehicle and climbed over a fence in the area of I-90 between Hardin and Billings, Big Hair said. Her body was found around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday by a team from the US Department of the Interior during a systematic grid search near where she disappeared, according to a news release from the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office. Why do so many Native American women go missing? Congress aiming to find out Why do so many Native American women go missing? Congress aiming to find out An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected in Not Afraid’s death, the release said.

“Please let us all learn from such a senseless and tragic loss. No one knows when tragedy will strike,” the Crow Tribe said in a statement. “All we can do is keep hope, that those who are able to help, will. If that is what we must rely on, (then) we must learn to further take care of each other, as well as ourselves.” Our deepest condolences go out to Selena’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.