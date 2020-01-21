Hillary Clinton is not a fan of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. In her upcoming four-part Hulu series appropriately titled Hillary, the former presidential candidate knocked the Vermont Senator as an unlikeable person with less than favorable supporters.

Does anyone else remember the “basket of deplorables?” That sure went over well.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said in the upcoming documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton also refused to say whether she would endorse Sanders if he were to win the nomination while blasting the “Bernie Bros” and “relentless online attacks” of his opponents.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton said.

“And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”

Clinton and Sanders were rivals during the 2016 Democratic primary, with Clinton ultimately winning the nomination. However, she went on to lose the electoral college to Donald Trump, and that leads us to where we are today.

It will be interesting to see if Clinton eventually comes around on Sanders or whether his nomination could doom the Democrats and lead to another four years of Donald Trump.