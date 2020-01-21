Ozzy Osbourne, “The Prince Of Darkness”, said 2019 was the most “painful, miserable year” of his life due to his health. The 71 year-old singer has revealed to the world that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease during an interview on Good Morning America. Parkinson’s disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, commonly leading to tremors and stiffness. There is currently no cure for the disease but treatments are available to help control the symptoms.

There’s a lot of things that the Black Sabbath singer is good at but according to him keeping a secret isn’t one of them which led to the announcement today. “I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

The diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is in addition to Osbourne’s other health issue. In January of 2019, Osbourne fell in the bathroom of his home which led him to have surgery and placed 15 screws in his spine. Prior to the fall, Osbourne had been dealing with bronchitis and pneumonia.

Osbourne has postponed his tour and is recovering at home with the help of his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and the rest of his family. His wife has expressed her optimism in Osbourne’s ability to return back to the level he was once at. “He’s gonna get back out there,” said Sharon. “And he’s gonna do what he loves to do; I know it.”

A good sign in his recovery is that he has been able to record music. On January 10th, Osbourne released his newest single, “Ordinary Man.” The song features Elton John, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith. It is in preparation for his upcoming album titled, Ordinary Man.

“I feel better now that I’ve owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson’s,” Osbourne said. “And I just hope (my fans) hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”