SAG Awards Winners 2020: Full List of Winners

The 2020 SAG Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 19 and there were some shocking moments. One of the biggest surprises of the night was Jennifer Aniston taking home an award for her role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, but it was not the biggest shock of the night.

To end the show, the thriller Parasite, the first South Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar, took home the award for Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards.

Other awards went to the usual suspects like Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern for their standout roles in Joker, Once Upon at Time in Hollywood, and Marriage Story, respectively.

Did your favorite in film or television take home an award?

If you missed out on Sunday night’s festivities, we have you covered.

A full look at the winners from the 2020 SAG Awards can be seen below.

2020 SAG Awards Winners

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

PARASITE

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

RENEE ZELLWEGER, JUDY

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

LAURA DERN, MARRIAGE STORY

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

THE CROWN

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Schitt’s Creek*

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

PETER DINKLAGE, GAME OF THRONES

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON, THE MORNING SHOW

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, FLEABAG

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

TONY SHALHOUB, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

MICHELLE WILLIAMS, FOSSE/VERDON

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

SAM ROCKWELL, FOSSE/VERDON