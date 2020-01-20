SAG Awards Winners 2020: Full List of Winners

The 2020 SAG Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 19 and there were some shocking moments. One of the biggest surprises of the night was Jennifer Aniston taking home an award for her role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, but it was not the biggest shock of the night.
To end the show, the thriller Parasite, the first South Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar, took home the award for Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards.
Other awards went to the usual suspects like Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern for their standout roles in Joker, Once Upon at Time in Hollywood, and Marriage Story, respectively.
Did your favorite in film or television take home an award?
If you missed out on Sunday night’s festivities, we have you covered.
A full look at the winners from the 2020 SAG Awards can be seen below.
2020 SAG Awards Winners
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
PARASITE
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
RENEE ZELLWEGER, JUDY
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
LAURA DERN, MARRIAGE STORY
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
THE CROWN
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Schitt’s Creek*
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
PETER DINKLAGE, GAME OF THRONES
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER ANISTON, THE MORNING SHOW
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, FLEABAG
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
TONY SHALHOUB, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
MICHELLE WILLIAMS, FOSSE/VERDON
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
SAM ROCKWELL, FOSSE/VERDON