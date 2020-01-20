Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 12

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, January 20, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 12 as we surpass the midway point of January and inch closer to March Madness.

This week, we have a new No. 1 after the Baylor Bears leapfrogged the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the top spot.

There were also a number of changes after two losses from No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Butler and No. 16 Wichita St, and additional losses from No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 12 West Virginia, No. 17 Maryland, No. 19 Michigan, No. 20 Colorado, No. 21 Ohio St, and No. 25 Creighton.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 12 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 12

Baylor Gonzaga Kansas San Diego State Florida State Louisville Dayton Duke Villanova Seton Hall Michigan State Oregon Butler West Virginia Kentucky Auburn Maryland Texas Tech Iowa Memphis Illinois Arizona Colorado Rutgers Houston

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, USC 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.