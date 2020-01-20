A Stanford University student was found dead inside of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house last which has sparked an investigation into the cause of death. While an investigation is underway, there was no foul play involved, according to the Stanford Daily.

The sophomore student was found unresponsive at the home before being pronounced dead at approximately 10:21 a.m. on Friday, January 17. His name has not yet been released.

“We have been in touch with the student’s family,” Susie Brubaker-Cole, Stanford’s vice provost, wrote in an email to the campus community. “While we are working to understand the family’s wishes, we are not in a position to share the student’s name.

“This is very difficult news for any family to bear. Our university community grieves with them.”

From the report:

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, a press release announced Friday afternoon. A preliminary investigation has found no evidence of foul play. The Palo Alto Fire Department found the student unresponsive and pronounced him dead at approximately 10:21 a.m., according to the press release. The cause of death remains unclear.

The Theta Delta Chi has not responded publicly about the death.

