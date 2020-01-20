Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, had a brilliant and hilarious response to a recent description of his candidacy by New York Magazine.

While speaking at the 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum in Des Moines, VICE News’ Alzo Slade asked the nominee how it felt to be described as “a bland white guy you’ve never heard of”. Rather than take offense to the comments, Bennet had a perfect reaction.

“That’s a fair description,” Bennet said.

But while he may not be the most exciting or distinct candidate in the field, Bennet went on to expand why he believes his message could resonate the most with voters.

“I’ve stayed in the race because I actually think I have a stronger anti-poverty platform than anyone in the race,” Bennet noted.

Unfortunately for Bennet, his message doesn’t seem to be sticking because he is polling at less than 1 percent in the national polls. The Colorado Senator may embrace the label of being “bland”, but he will need to spice things up if he wants to make any real impact on the presidential race.

It also doesn’t help Bennett that he is a moderate candidate at a time where the Democratic party seems to be gravitating further left — especially with the moderate support already being divided between former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

But hey, at least Bennet isn’t trying to be something or someone that he is not.